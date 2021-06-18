Retired Lawton Educator wins most prestigious OASA award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Former Assistant Superintendent for Lawton Public School is now a Lifetime Achievement Award winner from the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators.

Barbara Ellis has done just about everything you can do in the education industry.

She’s spent time as a teacher, counselor, principal, director, and assistant superintendent.

She dedicated her time finding different ways to improve the school district.

One of her impacts were during her counseling years.

“So, one of the first areas that I worked on was bringing career development to Eishenhower High School to have seniors go through, and take a aptitude test or career test to see where their interest, and their career abilities could meet,” Ellis said.

She wanted make sure seniors had a plan when they graduated high school.

Ellis also played a role in helping pass the school bond to build the current Central Middle School that’s standing today.

One of her proudest moments was when she became assistant superintendent and helped out in human resources to get quality educators.

“One of the things we did there was to bring technology into that department, and begin an application process that wasn’t paper and pencil. That could be accessed from anywhere around the world, and to try to attach applicants to Lawton America,” Ellis said.

Those are just a few of the many things she’s done to help Lawton Public Schools be the best district it can be.

On top of all of that she was also active in the community in a number of ways like working with the arts and humanity council for the City of Lawton and with different boards.

“I was instrumental in working with Wichita Mountains Prevention Network, and bringing programs into the school that would help with prevention of substance use and abuse with students. Over the years we developed a course and curriculum to help students learn how to take care of themselves in healthy ways,” Ellis said.

Ellis said she was shocked she won the award as she put the application in for it two years ago.

“I was a small fish in a big pond and I never expected to hear anything from that application, and lo and behold, as I received that phone call in May, it again inspired me to began working on or looking at ways that I could work within the community as a retired educator,” Ellis said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.