Three killed in Stephens County crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed parts of Highway 81 in Stephens County after a deadly crash.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed parts of Highway 81 in Stephens County after a deadly crash.(kswo)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 1 hours ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed parts of Highway 81 in Stephens County after a deadly crash.

It happened around 8 p.m. just north of Refinery Road.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney tells 7News three vehicles were involved.

He says two people were killed in the crash and three others were sent to hospitals. One of those three was then flown to Oklahoma City and pronounced dead on arrival according to Sheriff McKinney.

No names have been released at the this time and it’s still not clear what led to the crash.

