7News First Alert Weather: Perfect pool weather for the holiday weekend with a brief cool down in sight

Highs fall back into the low-to-mid 80s Tuesday
By Noel Rehm
Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, another clear and slow to cool evening with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Juneteenth, we will remain on the eastern periphery of the upper ridge of high pressure allowing for lots of sunshine with highs climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

On Father’s Day, the ridge will slowly break down, however with prefrontal warming temperatures are expected to soar into the triple digits across much of Texoma. A front will approach the area late in the evening bringing the chance for an isolated shower or storm.

On Monday, the front will progress across Texoma sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out with the main threats including medium sized hail and strong wind gusts. At the moment models suggest higher rain totals across the southeastern half of Texoma with rain totals as high as 0.75′' for those who see thunderstorm activity.

The cool air is expected to filter in behind the front with highs only getting into the low-to-mid 80s on Tuesday. However, the warming trend starts back up with temperatures near 100 degrees by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

