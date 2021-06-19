Duncan residents celebrate Juneteenth

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Juneteenth celebration was held at Douglass Park in Duncan Saturday.

The celebration featured music, food, and a car show, but for Edmond Culberson, president of the Stephens County Black Historical Society, it meant much more.

“Unity. That’s what I’ve been pushing for this whole event every year is unity,” Culberson said. “It’s for everyone to come together to be one, to smile, to dance, to eat and just have fun.”

Although Juneteenth celebrations have been going on in Duncan for many years, this one was different.

“If you enjoy today, the first national holiday of Juneteenth, you will never forget it. It will last from now on until the rest of your life,” Event volunteer Larry Culberson said. “Because you will say, I remember that day they made it a national holiday, I was there when we celebrated. I was there when this guy got up and spoke about it. I was there when we did all this. I remember. That’s what it’s all about, remembering.”

