First Alert Forecast (6/19AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Saturday morning! The hot/humid conditions continue over the weekend with little to no impacts aside from sunshine, above average temperatures and south winds. Todays high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Heat indices will be limited to 95-101 degrees area wide. This weekend is still a great time to get outdoors at the pool or the lake but still take those heat safety precautions. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take breaks often in a shaded/cooled area, wear light-colored loose fitting clothing. Also check on pets, relatives and neighbors too! Winds won’t give us much relief only around 5 to 15mph out of the south today.

Overnight, it’ll be quiet, clear and calm with lows falling into the upper 60s to low 70s. Storms are looking to fire up into the central Plains but these will likely stay confined into Kansas. Our next shot at rain will be tomorrow evening and Monday.

By early tomorrow morning, Tropical Storm Claudette will move inland. This will result in another shortwave of energy passing through over Kansas and moving into the Midwest. Tomorrow will be very warm due to prefrontal warming! Highs will soar into the triple digits mainly west of I-35. Winds will be breezy out of the south a 10 to 20mph.

The cold front itself, however, will move in on Monday. As it nears the border of Oklahoma and Kansas by sunset tomorrow, it’ll spark isolated showers Sunday evening. The front will near I-44 by midday Monday. With the front and enough moisture in place, the atmosphere will be moderately unstable. Higher threat for any severe storms as of this morning remains towards our south and eastern counties. Quarter sized hail and winds up to 60mph are the top concerns. Increasing mid to upper flow could support some storm organization into the afternoon and early evening hours with a damaging wind threat. The front will continue its outward track passing the Red River by 7PM Monday evening. Mainly scattered but possibly numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible. As mentioned previously, a few strong to severe storms aren’t out of the question either!

Behind this front, temperatures will be much cooler!! We’re looking at upper 70s along and north of I-40 where counties south will drop into the 80s! Slightly below average temps will continue through Tuesday but this cool down will be very short lived!

Temperatures will quickly rebound by Wednesday as another ridge of high pressure moves back over the Southern Plains. It will become fairly muggy too as the gulf becomes wide open and southerly winds at the surface extend into the Central Plains. Based on current trends, its looking like we’ll reach heat index values above heat advisory criteria (105°+).

Have a good weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

