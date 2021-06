LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was killed in a single-car crash in Caddo County early Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Kenneth Deshong was killed in the crash.

They say he was driving eastbound on Highway 152 East of Binger when he departed the roadway and struck a concrete bridge. The crash remains under investigation.

