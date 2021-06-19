Minor injuries in crash on Cache road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police blocked off the east bound lanes and one west bound lane of Cache due to a crash.

It happened just after 9:30 Friday on Cache oad near 61st street in front of Dairy Queen.

Officers say a vehicle failed to yield to oncoming traffic as they were trying to turn into the restaurant.

They say those involved suffered minor injuries, and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

