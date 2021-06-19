Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Minor injuries in crash on Cache road

Minor injuries in crash on Cache road
Minor injuries in crash on Cache road(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police blocked off the east bound lanes and one west bound lane of Cache due to a crash.

It happened just after 9:30 Friday on Cache oad near 61st street in front of Dairy Queen.

Officers say a vehicle failed to yield to oncoming traffic as they were trying to turn into the restaurant.

They say those involved suffered minor injuries, and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed parts of Highway 81 in Stephens County after a deadly crash.
UPDATE: OHP says two killed in Stephens County crash
Michael Cypert
Inmate charged for attacking correctional officer at Lawton Correctional Facility
Kiah Bell
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Lawton crash
Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting
Federal grand jury indicts Lawton man for casino shooting
Jordan Phyffer
Inmate walks away from center in Lawton, comes back

Latest News

The shooting happened in April and resulted in the death of Silas Lambert.
Anadarko Police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Perfect pool weather for the holiday weekend with a brief cool down in sight
A Former Assistant Superintendent for Lawton Public School is now a Lifetime Achievement Award...
Retired Lawton Educator wins most prestigious OASA award
If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July with your own fireworks show you might not want...
Fireworks shortage expected this 4th of July