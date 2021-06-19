Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese

Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the...
Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.(Miami Dade Corrections)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.

Police say the man, identified in a police report as Omar Wright, 38, became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, he returned to the window, screaming at the employee and pulled out a gun.

The employee says the man shouted threats but did not point the gun at her.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed parts of Highway 81 in Stephens County after a deadly crash.
UPDATE: OHP says two killed in Stephens County crash
The Anadarko Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting...
Anadarko Police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting
Minor injuries in crash on Cache road
Minor injuries in crash on Cache road
Michael Cypert
Inmate charged for attacking correctional officer at Lawton Correctional Facility
Juneteenth celebrations planned in Lawton, Duncan

Latest News

A Juneteenth celebration was held at Douglass Park in Duncan Saturday.
Duncan residents celebrate Juneteenth
A Lawton man was killed in a single-car crash in Caddo County early Saturday morning.
Lawton man killed in Caddo Co. crash
This Saturday, June 19, 221, photo released by the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District shows...
Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6
A silver alert has been for a Comanche County Man.
Silver Alert issued for Comanche County man