Silver Alert issued for Comanche County man

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A silver alert has been for a Comanche County Man.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 78-year-old Henry Whitehead. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and tan shorts driving a maroon 2012 Ford truck. The sheriff’s office says Whitehead is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s department.

