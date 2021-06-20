Expert Connections
Celebrating Juneteenth in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Groups and organizations in Southwest Oklahoma joined millions across the United States on Saturday in celebrating Juneteenth, with both virtual and in-person events.

The Lawton Fort Sill City-Wide 2021 Virtual Juneteenth Celebration revolved around “Managing the Hills We Climb.”

The publicity coordinator says they went back and forth on several themes before settling on that one.

“We want to at least give the community the opportunity to have a vision for the future and how to navigate that future based on the history that precedes it,” she said.

In writing this year’s program, Maddy Butler was inspired by poet laureate Amanda Gorman’s performance during the presidential inauguration.

Ellis is a lifelong educator who believes this is a history that should be preserved.

“It is important to know that there was a group of slaves that did not get the information regarding the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation until two and a half years after it was signed,” she said.

The heat didn’t stop people from celebrating over in George M. Lee Park with food, music, shopping and basketball.

An event coordinator said he hopes people felt a sense of togetherness after attending.

“Mainly because it shows unity and lets you know where you came from,” Allen said. “The recent turnover when they revealed about Tulsa, I knew about that when I was in grade school and to think that people are just finding out about it in this state right now, it just made me want to do something even more.”

They plan to host the event again next year.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

