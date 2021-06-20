LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we end this Father’s Day, expect calm and clear conditions for the most part. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for the rest of the night with winds from the south at 5-10 mph. Cloud coverage will start to increase as the cold front pushes its way across Oklahoma. A few isolated showers are possible late tonight but mainly for northwest Oklahoma. Rain chances are higher for Monday afternoon/evening hours with a few strong to severe storms possible mainly towards our south and eastern counties. A marginal risk is in effect for those counties with quarter sized hail and winds up to 60 mph as our main concerns. Winds will also increase throughout the day at 10-20 mph and wind gust up to 30 mph.

Behind the front is much cooler temperatures with Tuesday being the coolest day! Low 80s are expected for the majority of our area. Come Wednesday, temperatures will fire back up into the 90s so make sure and take advantage of the cool weather before the warm, hot, and humid conditions return. Next chance for rain will mainly be Saturday with a few isolated showers possible Friday evening.

Tropical Depression Claudette has now pushed further inland producing heavy rainfall and flash flooding for the North Florida and southeastern Georgia into the Carolinas. Isolated tornadoes are possible for parts of central and eastern Carolinas. Claudette is expected to strengthen back up into a Tropical storm which is why a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for portions of North Carolina coast.

Have a great night!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

