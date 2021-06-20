LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! It has been a very warm day with humid and dry conditions. Overnight, it’ll be quiet, clear and calm with lows falling into the upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow for your Father’s Day, temperatures are going to range from the upper 90s to the low 100s for most of our area. Hot, dry, and windy is a good summed up description of what to expect for your day. If you have any outdoor plans tomorrow, make sure you are staying hydrated and applying plenty of sunscreen! Winds tomorrow will start to pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph and wind gusts between 20-25 mph by the afternoon. The strong winds and wind gusts will continue through the rest of your week. Not only is tomorrow Father’s Day, it is also the first official day of summer which is also referred to as the summer solstice! This will be our longest day, and our shortest night.

Sunday night, cloud coverage will start to increase as the cold front pushes its way across Oklahoma. A few isolated showers are possible but mainly for our northern counties Sunday night. Rain chances are higher for Monday afternoon/evening hours with a few strong to severe storms possible mainly towards our south and eastern counties. Quarter sized hail and winds up to 60mph are the top concerns.

Behind the front is much cooler temperatures with Tuesday being the coolest day! Low 80s are expected for the majority of our area. Come Wednesday, temperatures will fire back up into the upper 90s so make sure and take advantage of the cool weather before the warm, hot, and humid conditions return.

Tropical Depression Claudette has now pushed further inland producing heavy rainfall and flash flooding for the Florida panhandle, eastern Alabama, and Georgia. Claudette could strengthen back up into Tropical storm criteria which is why a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for portions of North Carolina coast.

Have a great night!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

