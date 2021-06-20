Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

By Emma Landeros
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! It has been a very warm day with humid and dry conditions. Overnight, it’ll be quiet, clear and calm with lows falling into the upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow for your Father’s Day, temperatures are going to range from the upper 90s to the low 100s for most of our area. Hot, dry, and windy is a good summed up description of what to expect for your day. If you have any outdoor plans tomorrow, make sure you are staying hydrated and applying plenty of sunscreen! Winds tomorrow will start to pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph and wind gusts between 20-25 mph by the afternoon. The strong winds and wind gusts will continue through the rest of your week. Not only is tomorrow Father’s Day, it is also the first official day of summer which is also referred to as the summer solstice! This will be our longest day, and our shortest night.

Sunday night, cloud coverage will start to increase as the cold front pushes its way across Oklahoma. A few isolated showers are possible but mainly for our northern counties Sunday night. Rain chances are higher for Monday afternoon/evening hours with a few strong to severe storms possible mainly towards our south and eastern counties. Quarter sized hail and winds up to 60mph are the top concerns.

Behind the front is much cooler temperatures with Tuesday being the coolest day! Low 80s are expected for the majority of our area. Come Wednesday, temperatures will fire back up into the upper 90s so make sure and take advantage of the cool weather before the warm, hot, and humid conditions return.

Tropical Depression Claudette has now pushed further inland producing heavy rainfall and flash flooding for the Florida panhandle, eastern Alabama, and Georgia. Claudette could strengthen back up into Tropical storm criteria which is why a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for portions of North Carolina coast.

Have a great night!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed parts of Highway 81 in Stephens County after a deadly crash.
UPDATE: OHP says two killed in Stephens County crash
The Anadarko Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting...
Anadarko Police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting
Minor injuries in crash on Cache road
Minor injuries in crash on Cache road
Michael Cypert
Inmate charged for attacking correctional officer at Lawton Correctional Facility
Juneteenth celebrations planned in Lawton, Duncan

Latest News

Hot, dry and windy weather for your Father's day and first day of summer begins
First Alert Forecast
Hot and humid weather continues but a cool down is on the way!
First Alert Forecast (6/19AM)
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Perfect pool weather for the holiday weekend with a brief cool down in sight
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm