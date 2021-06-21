7News First Alert Weather: The cool down won’t last long before the summertime heat returns ⛱

Expert Connections
Another front expected to move through to kick off the weekend
By Noel Rehm
Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, rain chances taper off and clouds will continue to gradual clear. The cool air will filter in behind the cold front that arrived earlier today with overnight lows falling into the low 50s.

On Tuesday, you’ll want a jacket when heading out for the morning commute. However, the winds will shift back to the southeast at 10-15 mph allowing for a steady warmup into the afternoon. Most of Texoma will be about 10 degrees below average for this time of year with highs rebounding into the low 80s.

A warm front will move across Texoma on Wednesday and with a strong cap in place rain is not anticipated at this time. However, highs will soar back into the mid 90s and winds will increase out of the south.

A ridge of high pressure will expand overhead allowing for above average temperatures to make a return with highs near 100 degrees to end the workweek. A deepening trough will weaken the ridge late Friday evening allowing another cold front to arrive just in time to kick off the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Sunday.

