Special Lawton city council meeting set for Tuesday afternoon

By Rhiannon Poolaw and Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A special Lawton city council meeting is set for 1 Tuesday afternoon.

The council is set to go into executive session to discuss a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the police union before their usual meeting. If it is passed, there will be a signing of the contract at Lawton City Hall.

On the consent agenda for the regular meeting that begins at 2 p.m., some of the topics include an agreement between the Comanche County Health Department and the City of Lawton for public health services and approving annual agreements for the Centers for Creative Living and Lawton Mobile Meals.

In old business Items, council will further discuss the Hotel/Motel tax adjustment and a deal with Recyclops over recycling in the city.

In new business, one item on the agenda includes repairing an access road at Lake Lawtonka.

