Altus church honors COVID-19 victims

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Sunday, the Altus community came together to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Sunday is the summer solstice, which is the very longest day of the year. Many people grieving the loss of a loved one may feel like they have had lots of long days in the past year. This service was one way to give those people closure.

Pastor Kevin Baker says 127 southwest Oklahomans were not able to have a proper funeral service due to COVID-19. But Sunday, those Oklahomans were finally honored at the Longest Day Memorial at Martha Road Baptist Church in Altus.

“So, as a community to lose 127 people, and many of those they weren’t able to have a funeral service because of the quarantine, or it was a small service, maybe a graveside or some limited number of people, we knew that there was a hurt in our community that we wanted to be able to offer a healing process or at least a first step in that healing process for those individuals,” Baker said.

Those lost were honored at the service with prayer, Biblical messages, a slide show, and encouraging music. Pastor Baker hopes those mourning the loss of a loved one will realize that they are not alone.

“To come together as families, to come together as a community knowing that there are other people in the community who are going through the same thing they are, they’re not by themselves, they’re going through this with lots of different people,” Baker said.

Although southwest Oklahoma may be feeling the pain of loss, those individuals are not forgotten.

“I think as a community, Altus is very resilient. and we always bounce back,” Baker said.

Martha Road Baptist Church hopes to continue helping those going through the grieving process with a new ministry program this fall.

