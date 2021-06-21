Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Board of Equalization approves Oklahoma Fiscal Year 2022 budget

By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Board of Equalization voted Monday to certify revenue and expenditures for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

The board is chaired by Governor Kevin Stitt.

The Board of Equalization certified $9,064,748,251 in authorized expenditures for the fiscal year and an estimated $9,948,810,340 available in certified and authorized funds plus cash. That means the state has an estimated $884 million in unspent funds.

Governor Stitt’s office says the appropriations increased 23% from the previous fiscal year.

“Oklahoma’s economic future has never looked brighter,” said Governor Stitt. “I am proud of the decisions we made with the Legislature during the 2021 legislative session to ensure that money is returned to the taxpayer via tax cuts for all Oklahomans while also replenishing our state reserves and cash to a record $1.3 billion.”

Fiscal Year 2022 begins July 1.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton man was killed in a single-car crash in Caddo County early Saturday morning.
Lawton man killed in Caddo Co. crash
A silver alert has been for a Comanche County Man.
Silver Alert issued for Comanche County man
The Anadarko Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting...
Anadarko Police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting
Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed parts of Highway 81 in Stephens County after a deadly crash.
UPDATE: OHP says two killed in Stephens County crash
A Juneteenth celebration was held at Douglass Park in Duncan Saturday.
Duncan residents celebrate Juneteenth

Latest News

Dante Triplett
Man charged in connection to Lawton day care fire
The Duncan City Council is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. June 22nd.
Duncan city council to consider repealing city ordinance
The building formerly housed American National Bank.
Comanche County commissioners consider demolition of former bank
Special Lawton city council meeting set for Tuesday afternoon