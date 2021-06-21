Expert Connections
City of Altus holding meetings for public input on auditorium renovations

By Will Hutchison
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Big changes are going to be made to the Altus City Auditorium, but officials want the community’s input before deciding what, exactly, those changes will be.

Right now, the city auditorium is only used a handful of times each year. While there’s not yet an exact plan for what specifically will change at the building, the city is ready to get more use out of it by bringing in other types of events.

As part of the MAPS plan approved by voters in 2020, the City of Altus partnered with a consultant called Theater Projects.

“They’re going to dig a little deeper and find out how we can utilize the city auditorium more than we already do. They’ll be able to really help us understand that size and know with this size stage, with the lighting, with the sound equipment that we do have, they’ll help direct us in the way of which productions would be a fit for this community,” said City of Altus Recreation Director Michael Shive.

They’ll do that by holding public workshops this week to get opinions from the community.

“What productions they want to see, what types of productions they would like to see come to town, the things they see wrong with the facility that they would like to see upgraded. It’s always money but this company is going to help us do the most we can with the money that’s available,” Shive said.

The end goal is to simply increase the quality of life in Altus.

“Generations have changed. People look to the quality of life, what does your town have to offer before I take that job. We’re working really close with base relations and helping provide some of that for the airmen and their families that come to town,” Shive said.

Eventually, the project is expected to stretch outside the auditorium’s walls and across the street into a bigger project.

“In the parking lot across the street from the city auditorium, we’re looking into building a green space, kind of coming all the way across that area which will really enhance the entire downtown square. Nightlife even maybe have some outdoor concerts,” Shive said.

The community workshops are Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Both meetings will happen at the auditorium on East Commerce Street.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

