Comanche County commissioner consider demolition of former bank

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Commissioners during their meeting Monday morning discussed the possible demolition of an empty building on 6th street across from the Comanche County Courthouse.

It formerly housed American National Bank.

They considered remodeling the building for some county entities at first, but now, they are looking at using the space as maintenance facilities for the courthouse.

Commissioner Alvin Cargill says the plan is for Districts One and Three to get the demolition going.

“I can remember as a kid it being there,” Cargill said, “but sometimes you hate to see stuff go, but I think it’s time that maybe that thing goes and is replaced with something a little more attractive downtown.”

He says it could also be used for extra parking downtown, but the building does have some engineering issues.

The next step is for Commissioner Johnny Owens to hire engineers to address the problem.

Then the commissioners will revisit the item and move forward.

