LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Silver Alert issued over the weekend for a man from Comanche County has been called off.

The alert was initially issued for 78-year-old Henry Fred Whitehead.

The Silver Alert was called off around 5:25 a.m. Monday.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said Whitehead was found safe in Okarche. He added that police there picked him up.

