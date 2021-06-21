Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan city council to consider repealing city ordinance

The Duncan City Council is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. June 22nd.
The Duncan City Council is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. June 22nd.(KSWO)
By Rhiannon Poolaw
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan city council is set to consider the repeal of a city ordinance and several purchases for city departments at a meeting Tuesday.

The council will look at purchasing a tractor and a total of six zero-turn mowers for the Parks and Cemetery Departments.

The council will also discuss authorizing boring for the Electric System Improvements 2021 project, before they consider repealing City of Duncan Ordinance 1806.

Ordinance 1806 deals with punishments for violating an emergency order.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, inside the Duncan Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton man was killed in a single-car crash in Caddo County early Saturday morning.
Lawton man killed in Caddo Co. crash
A silver alert has been for a Comanche County Man.
Silver Alert issued for Comanche County man
The Anadarko Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting...
Anadarko Police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting
Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed parts of Highway 81 in Stephens County after a deadly crash.
UPDATE: OHP says two killed in Stephens County crash
A Juneteenth celebration was held at Douglass Park in Duncan Saturday.
Duncan residents celebrate Juneteenth

Latest News

The building formerly housed American National Bank.
Comanche County commissioner consider demolition of former bank
Special Lawton city council meeting set for Tuesday afternoon
Henry Fred Whitehead
Comanche County Silver Alert ends; man found safe
Fort Sill Apache Tribe announces plans post-Covid emergency