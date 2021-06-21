Duncan city council to consider repealing city ordinance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan city council is set to consider the repeal of a city ordinance and several purchases for city departments at a meeting Tuesday.

The council will look at purchasing a tractor and a total of six zero-turn mowers for the Parks and Cemetery Departments.

The council will also discuss authorizing boring for the Electric System Improvements 2021 project, before they consider repealing City of Duncan Ordinance 1806.

Ordinance 1806 deals with punishments for violating an emergency order.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, inside the Duncan Police Department.

