First Alert Forecast (6/21AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A strong cold front as of writing this is currently located along the Oklahoma/ Kansas border. As it moves south, we’ll see falling temperatures throughout the day, gusty northeast winds and the chance for showers and storms. Southern counties will experience a greater chance for intense storms driven by daytime heating. Areas from Bowie, Archer City, Graham and Wichita Falls are under a marginal risk. Threats include 60mph winds and quarter sized hail. As the front inches closer, expect gusty northeast winds. Sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the low 30s! With those breezy post-frontal northeast winds, clouds and showers, will keep temperatures much cooler for this afternoon! Most locations will experience their “high” temperature early today with temperatures during the afternoon falling into the 60s and 70s for most. Our most southern counties will still likely see 70s and 80s.

Overnight as skies clear temperatures will fall into the mid 50s for much of the area! To me, this sounds like a windows open, give the A.C. a break, kind of night! Enjoy the cool weather because it’ll be very brief! Tomorrow will top out in low to mid 80s with with northeast to south winds at 10 to 15mph. Skies will be mostly sunny. A surface high pressure will move in resulting in this wind shift and a much warmer day on tap.

A subtropical ridge will slide back in to the Southern Plains by Wednesday meaning a few things for our weather pattern. Look for a southerly flow pushing in Gulf of Mexico moisture. Dewpoints will near the 70 degree mark so it’ll be hot and humid. Air temperatures by Wednesday will rise into the low to mid 90s, upper 90s to low 100s for Thursday and Friday. Keep in mind over these three days, those feels like temperatures will be higher than the actual air temperature!! This could reach heat advisory criteria so something to pay attention to as the days go on.

Rain chances are in the forecast for Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. Significant rainfall will arrive late Friday as another cold front slowly progresses southward. Localized heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts may become a concern by this time. At least another couple of days of below average temps are also expected within this pattern. So far temperatures by Saturday will drop into the upper 80s to low 90s with mid to upper 80s expected on Sunday.

