LATS extending operation hours, adding bus routes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System is making changes in order for bus routes and operation hours to return to normal.

Starting this weekend, LATS will bring back their Saturday service after it was put on hold during the pandemic.

“We had to kind of place on hold because of lack of operators, and so we’re really excited to be moving that back, and that’s been kind of our big push over the last couple of months,” General Manager Ryan Landers said.

Right now, counter clockwise buses are only running from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

But starting July 5, that’ll be extended until 7 p.m.

Busses that run clockwise will also make a return on the 5th.

Those will run at two separate times, from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

“With the additional clockwise busses on Monday through Friday. What this will mean is that people might now have to wait a hour for the bus to actually come, so they can actually arrange their trips a little bit easier,” Landers said.

Starting on Tuesday, LATS will be launching a Google Transit service where people will be able to plan bus rides on a daily basis.

“You can do this on our website, and you put your starting destination and ending destination. What it’ll do is actually tell you what bus to actually ride, what time to get to it, where to walk to if it’s not exactly at the bus stop, and so this is a really exciting feature we’ve been working with Google over the last couple of months to implement,” Landers said.

Landers said he’s excited to see LATS heading in the right direction as the world gets back to normal after a hectic year.

“Again, we were hit hard with COVID obviously in the beginning when March hit, and we really have not been back to regular service, since then,” Landers said.

There’s also a community survey available on LATS website that can be filled out to help improve public transportation.

