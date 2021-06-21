Lawton businesses adjust to online shopping

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Amazon Prime Day is one of the most popular days of the year for online shopping.

But no matter what day of the year it is, online shopping is at high demand.

With Amazon Prime Day underway this Monday and Tuesday and due to the pandemic, online shopping is at an all time high.

However, local businesses say that their customers are remaining loyal.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it seemed as if all hope was lost for many local businesses.

Being forced to temporarily close their doors due to shutdowns, many of their customers turned to online shopping for their needs.

But in Lawton, as soon as businesses could reopen their doors, their customers returned.

“We had the fear of everybody ordering online and forgetting us,” Larry Massad, co-owner of Massad’s Gift Shop, said. “We had to be closed for 42 days, and that kind of bothered me, but when we reopened,the town itself started supporting us again the best they could and it’s been very good since then.”

Despite the discounts and deals that Amazon may be offering for today’s “Prime Day,” local businesses are keeping up.

“And many of the local businesses in the community offer price matching that day, or special sales for amazon prime day, which is today, so we want to promote definitely go out and shop local, check out your local retailer and ask them, will you price match the amazon prime day price? Oftentimes they will,” said Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff.

By shopping local, customers are not only helping the businesses, but are keeping their community afloat.

“The dollars that they spend with us, circulate in Lawton itself,” Massad said “Because we spend our dollars in Lawton, and as you continue spending your dollars in Lawton, the town gets healthy and stays healthy.”

To help promote small businesses, the Lawton-Ft. Sill Chamber of Commerce is selling “Grow 580” gift cards, which are eligible to be spent at 35 local businesses.

