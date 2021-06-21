Expert Connections
Man charged in connection to Lawton day care fire

Dante Triplett
Dante Triplett(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man initially accused of breaking into a day care and stealing a van is now also accused of setting fire to the building.

Dante Triplett is now charged with second-degree arson in connection to a fire that broke out on June 14 at the Creative Moments day care on Northwest 67th Street in Lawton.

He was previously charged with second-degree burglary and larceny of an automobile after investigators say he broke into the day care by throwing a brick through a back window in May.

The Assistant Fire Marshal said he developed Triplett as a suspect in the arson investigation after not only learning of his previous break-in, but also seeing Triplett on security camera footage at a nearby store just minutes before the fire broke out.

Investigators said Triplett was brought in to be interviewed at the Lawton Police Department, where he confessed to setting the fire.

Court records from Virginia show Triplett was previously charged with arson of an occupied public building there for a case that happened in February 2019.

Triplett is currently in Comanche County Detention Center, and his bond has been set at $1,000,000 for the arson charge and $500,000 for the burglary and larceny charges.

