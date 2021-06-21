Expert Connections
Man pleads guilty to escaping from Comanche County Detention Center

Jamal Smith, Jr.
Jamal Smith, Jr.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has pleaded guilty for escaping from the Comanche County Detention Center.

Jamal Smith, Junior pleaded guilty to escape from a penal institution. He admitted to running away from the Comanche County Detention Center in April 2020.

In February 2020, he was found guilty and later sentenced to 35 years in prison for first-degree robbery and life in prison for shooting with intent to kill.

For the escape charge, Smith was sentenced to 20 years in the Department of corrections to run consecutively with his first-degree robbery conviction and concurrently with sentence for shooting with intent to kill.

