Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Thousands sign petition to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth

Thousands of people have signed a petition to keep Jeff Bezos in space.
Thousands of people have signed a petition to keep Jeff Bezos in space.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jeff Bezos is heading to space next month, and some people would like him to stay there.

Several online petitions have popped up urging the Amazon CEO not to return to Earth.

One on change.org has more than 49,000 signatures. It says: “Billionaires should not exist … on Earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there.”

Obviously, Bezos is planning to return to Earth.

He will only be in space for 11 minutes on July 20, as part of the first crewed flight aboard New Shepard, his Blue Origin rocket.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton man was killed in a single-car crash in Caddo County early Saturday morning.
Lawton man killed in Caddo Co. crash
A silver alert has been for a Comanche County Man.
Silver Alert issued for Comanche County man
The Anadarko Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting...
Anadarko Police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting
Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed parts of Highway 81 in Stephens County after a deadly crash.
UPDATE: OHP says two killed in Stephens County crash
A Juneteenth celebration was held at Douglass Park in Duncan Saturday.
Duncan residents celebrate Juneteenth

Latest News

Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scout troop finds empty lots instead of Airbnbs in Florida Keys
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea
FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas...
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage