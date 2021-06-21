Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries.

A report to the National Weather Service says a least four injuries were reported in Naperville, where a dozen homes were damaged and numerous large trees were downed by a probable tornado late Sunday.

Officials in the nearby village of Woodridge said a tornado touched down late Sunday.

There were no reports of significant injuries in the community.

The threat for wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana, and the severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time.

Severe thunderstorms also brought gusting winds and drenching rains to parts of Michigan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton man was killed in a single-car crash in Caddo County early Saturday morning.
Lawton man killed in Caddo Co. crash
A silver alert has been for a Comanche County Man.
Silver Alert issued for Comanche County man
The Anadarko Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting...
Anadarko Police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting
Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed parts of Highway 81 in Stephens County after a deadly crash.
UPDATE: OHP says two killed in Stephens County crash
A Juneteenth celebration was held at Douglass Park in Duncan Saturday.
Duncan residents celebrate Juneteenth

Latest News

Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado damage seen in suburban Chicago
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect says he won’t meet with Biden
A strong cold front brings gusty northeast winds, falling temperatures and showers/ storms
First Alert Forecast (6/21AM)
FILE - In this Monday, June 3, 2019, file photo, Pride flags and colors display on the...
Brewing company’s political donations lead Stonewall Inn to ban its beers