World’s most premature baby turns 1

Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a pound.
Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a pound. He's pictured with his family in April 2021.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By WCCO staff
Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A baby who was born so premature he was given a zero percent chance of survival recently celebrated his first birthday.

Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a pound.

At just 21 weeks gestation, Guinness World Records has recognized him as the world’s most premature baby.

Richard was so small his parents could hold him in the palm of their hand.

Due to the pandemic, his parents Rick and Beth Hutchinson were unable to stay overnight with him at the hospital.

After spending more than six months in the hospital, Richard was able to go home with his family just in time for Christmas.

Born at 21 weeks gestation, the Guinness World Records has recognized Richard as the world's most premature baby.
Born at 21 weeks gestation, the Guinness World Records has recognized Richard as the world's most premature baby.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

