Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

150 Amazon packages delivered to woman’s house by mistake

By CNN Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What do you do when you’re swamped with Amazon packages that you were not supposed to receive in the first place?

A woman in New York faced that conundrum after more than 150 boxes of children’s mask brackets that were supposed to be delivered somewhere else showed up at her door.

Jillian Cannan says the first packages arrived earlier this month and they kept coming day after day.

Amazon initially couldn’t figure out what went wrong and told Cannan keep the packages, so she decided to put those brackets to good use.

Cannan owns a creative studio and her business partner is helping her turn some of the brackets into mask kits for the patients at a local children’s hospital.

Cannan is hoping to start putting the kits together this week after she figures out how many will be needed.

Amazon will donate additional supplies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton man was killed in a single-car crash in Caddo County early Saturday morning.
Lawton man killed in Caddo Co. crash
Dante Triplett
Man charged in connection to Lawton day care fire
A silver alert has been for a Comanche County Man.
Silver Alert issued for Comanche County man
Fort Sill Apache Tribe announces plans post-Covid emergency
Special Lawton city council meeting set for Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect
The Department of Justice released videos showing members of Proud Boys during the Capitol...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot videos involving Proud Boys
The Department of Justice released videos showing members of Proud Boys during the Capitol...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases videos showing Proud Boys during the Capitol riots
In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field...
Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay