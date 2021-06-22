Expert Connections
Altus Air Force Base to welcome new commander

Col. Blaine Baker
By Monte Brown
Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base is preparing to welcome a new commander to the 97th Air Mobility Wing.

According to a news release, Colonel Blaine Baker will take command on July 1.

He’s previously served as Vice Commander of 100th Air Refueling Wing in the United Kingdom.

In that position he supported four U.S. Air Force major command flying programs and close 16,800 military, civilian, dependent, and retiree personnel.

Baker will succeed Colonel Matthew Leard, who assumed command of the 97th two years ago.

A ceremony on July 1 will honor Leard for his service and welcome Baker as the new wing commander.

