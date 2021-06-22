Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

House will form new committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack

An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to...
An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.(Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues that she is creating a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with her remarks.

Pelosi made the announcement at a private leadership meeting Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private remarks.

The new committee comes after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dante Triplett
Man charged in connection to Lawton day care fire
The building formerly housed American National Bank.
Comanche County commissioners consider demolition of former bank
Third person dies from Stephens County crash
Special Lawton city council meeting set for Tuesday afternoon
Fort Sill Apache Tribe announces plans post-Covid emergency

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: So long brief cool down, Summer’s back ☀
Eisenhower High School awarded $10,000 grant
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for the first time on Tuesday, June 22, said he will support...
Austin backs change in military sex assault prosecution
The City of Lawton is working to control the mosquito population.
City of Lawton taking care of mosquitos
SB1 is up for a vote Tuesday.
Sen. James Lankford talks For the People Act with 7News