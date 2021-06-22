City of Lawton, police union reach Collective Bargaining Agreement

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton and Lawton Police Officers Association reached a Collective Bargaining Agreement at a special City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

During a press conference, Mayor Stan Booker and Union President Clay Houseman called it a “historic” meeting due to the length of the agreement.

The two groups signed a four year contract, something Houseman said required them to put their trust in city officials.

While council members voted unanimously to approve the contract, Houseman said only 83% of union officers approved it.

