City of Lawton taking care of mosquitos

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is working to control the mosquito population.

They have started up their vector control program, and are currently out spraying for mosquitos on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the early mornings before the sun comes up.

When the city isn’t out spraying for mosquitoes, Vector Technician John Breit is doing other things to find them.

“I get to walk ditch lines and generally put in eight to ten miles a day walking to see if I can find bodies of water that might be breeding grounds for the mosquitos, and try to take them out in their larva stage, using larvicide. That way we can keep them from becoming adults, and that way we can try to mitigate the problem,” Breit said.

People can also put larvicide in their fishing ponds to help reduce the number of mosquitos as well.

Breit said the insect loves to breed in standing water that’s stagnant or brackish.

“If we could eliminate standing water, we could help eliminate the problem in the City of Lawton. When I say standing water it’s little things that people don’t generally think about. It could be as simple as an open paint bucket that’s catching rain water and holding rain water. It could be an empty paint can. It could be an empty coffee cup sitting on your back porch,” Breit said.

It takes less than an ounce of water for mosquitos to breed, and it can breed hundreds of them.

There’s also ways people can go about protecting themselves from mosquitos when they’re out in the early morning or the late nights.

“The key issue is to wear light color clothing. If you’re wearing dark color clothing the mosquitos seems to find it more attractive because it’s easier for them to hide,” Breit said.

When buying repellent to defend against mosquitos, there’s one thing you want to make sure it has in it, whether it’s chemical or natural.

“You want stuff that’s got deet in it. I understand that some folks prefer natural approach, so you have to look at stuff that has lemon grass seed oil in it. There are a number of products that are all natural that are as affected as deet, but deet is the number one control because it’s been proven to work for over seventy years,” Breit said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.