Delivery truck overturns on I-44 in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police and fire crews were called to an overturned delivery truck Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on I-44 near the Cache Road on-ramp.

Our photographer at the scene said it appeared to be a Penske truck that had overturned in the inside westbound lane of I-44.

The crash caused both lanes of westbound I-44 to be closed at mile marker 39, with traffic diverted to Cache Road and detoured on U.S. 281 back to I-44 at Gore Boulevard.

No injuries were reported from the crash, but crews had to clean up fuel which had spilled from the truck.

