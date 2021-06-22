Director of Comanche County Emergency Management announces plan to resign

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After eight years as the Director of Comanche County Emergency Management, Michael Merritt announced his plans to resign at the County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday.

From severe weather to flash flooding and even a nationwide pandemic Michael Merritt’s seen southwest Oklahoma through it all, with a career in emergency response spanning over 36 years.

He says the most rewarding part of it is making a difference in people’s lives during disaster.

“It’s been a long career. It’s been a great career,” he said. “We’ve had several saves. We’ve saved a lot of lives. I’ve actually got a teddy bear that a mother gave me that was an individual’s, her son’s teddy bear, that she gave to me in remembrance of him.”

His reach extends even outside of this area.

Merritt worked the Murrah building bombing in Oklahoma City and Moore tornados as an emergency responder but never thought he’d see anything like COVID.

He said he knows his team has made an impact, especially over the last year.

“We were able to keep a lot of PPE and everything for the COVID,” he said. “We were the southwest Oklahoma hub for everything coming out of the state coming down here and then it got shipped to 17 counties.”

He remembers his first disaster as the emergency manager was Memorial Day flooding in May 2015.

It was tough getting the state and FEMA here with only two people on staff at the time.

“Back then, we had to have each and every one of them come down and go through the same process so we were doing it three and four times to get everything done, and it was definitely an experience to cut your teeth on,” he said.

District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill said Merritt will certainly be missed in the role.

“I don’t know exactly how many years off the top of my head,” he said, “but he’s been director ever since I was commissioner. He’s done a very excellent job in what he does.”

While Merritt said he’s had plenty of job offers, he’s looking for a career that allows him to spend more time with family.

Merritt’s last day as the manager is July 2. Until the Commissioners find his replacement, Deputy Director Rachel Huey will serve as the interim Director.

