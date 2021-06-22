Eisenhower High School awarded $10,000 grant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Eisenhower High School’s Ignition Leadership Program has been granted $10,000 as one of the winners in a national competition.

Eisenhower was just one of six schools in the nation to receive the grant.

They won the money by winning the Lead for Change Challenge, which is a national competition that gives students a hands on opportunity to put their leadership skills into action.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on challenges never seen before by teachers and students.

But for the Ignition leadership program at Eisenhower High School, they decided that instead of letting those challenges defeat them, they would take on a project to help combat mental health issues at their school.

“We felt that within the pandemic it was super easy to feel isolated and feel alone, so we needed to let our student body and faculty know that they are not alone regardless of if they were quarantined or not because it was kind of up in the air if you were quarantined or not during the school year,” Ignition Program member Iris Wright said. “We just wanted to brighten the lives of everyone and kind of bring some normalcy back into the not normal.”

Part of the Lead for Change Challenge was to create team-led community service projects.

To do that, the Ignition program created appreciation videos to encourage their fellow students, provided 100 meals to staff, and coordinated a teacher talent show.

When students found out that their project won the $10,000 grant, they were excited to give that money to Family Promise of Lawton.

“It means a lot for our students to give back to the community because we are able to keep those funds here in Lawton,” Ignition Program advisor Sheila Maxson said. “And being able to support Families Promise could potentially mean that we’re supporting someone here in our building. And so that means a lot to us.”

The Ignition program hopes that their acts of appreciation made a challenging year better for all students and faculty.

