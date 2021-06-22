Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dante Triplett
Man charged in connection to Lawton day care fire
The building formerly housed American National Bank.
Comanche County commissioners consider demolition of former bank
Third person dies from Stephens County crash
Special Lawton city council meeting set for Tuesday afternoon
Fort Sill Apache Tribe announces plans post-Covid emergency

Latest News

SB1 is up for a vote Tuesday.
Sen. James Lankford addresses Senate Bill 1
Oklahoma Army National Guard
Oklahoma Army National Guard recruit dies after off-duty injuries
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime
Mary Fountain received the Carolyn Stone award at a ceremony Tuesday.
Lawton woman honored with award for volunteer work