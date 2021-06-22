First Alert Forecast (6/22AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Tuesday morning Texoma! Some patchy fog may develop this morning but this threat is highest for those across east- central portions of the state. Outside of that concern, it is a very quiet and cool start to this morning! Temperatures compared to this time yesterday are between 15 and 25 degrees colder! Today will be warmer than yesterday but still below our average for this time of year. Highs will stay 5 to 10 degrees below mid-June climatology. Many locations today will stay in the 80s with western counties pushing the low 90s. Winds today will pick up as the day goes on but will be much much lighter than yesterday! Northeast to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher.

Overnight, clouds will somewhat build into the area with enough moisture present leading to low stratus clouds. Temperatures tomorrow morning will only fall into the mid 60s.

Cloud cover will taper off as the day goes on and winds will intensify further into the afternoon as a low pressure deepens over Colorado. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the low 30s. Highs will soar into the upper 90s and low 100s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms look to be present over far northern Oklahoma early Thursday morning but with our current synoptic pattern, they will likely remain farther north.

Our weather pattern changes by Thursday as another wave of energy passes by. This will likely go unnoticed, as it’s really just going to enhance the flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Warm and hot temperatures are expect Thursday and Friday afternoon with many likely near the triple digits especially for those along and west of I-35. This combined with dewpoints in the low to mid 70s will result in heat indices climbing above advisory criteria for our area but thankfully strong south winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher SHOULD limit heat impacts some.

Rain chances will increase on Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches the area. Widespread rain is then expected into the weekend as the cold front moves south. Specific details are still being modified with newer weather data but just know showers and storms are in the forecast for late Friday, Saturday, Sunday and early next week on Monday. Most likely, it’s looking like a boundary will linger near the Red River where the rain threat will continue.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

