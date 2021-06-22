Get Involved event set for Saturday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A special event called “Get Involved” is happening Saturday in Lawton to highlight different local organizations and volunteer opportunities in the area.

It will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church at 910 Northwest 38th Street.

Nonprofit organizations will be there, set up with raffles and prizes, as well as garage sales, lemonade stands and so much more.

