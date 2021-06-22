Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Get Involved event set for Saturday in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A special event called “Get Involved” is happening Saturday in Lawton to highlight different local organizations and volunteer opportunities in the area.

It will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church at 910 Northwest 38th Street.

Nonprofit organizations will be there, set up with raffles and prizes, as well as garage sales, lemonade stands and so much more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dante Triplett
Man charged in connection to Lawton day care fire
The building formerly housed American National Bank.
Comanche County commissioners consider demolition of former bank
Third person dies from Stephens County crash
Special Lawton city council meeting set for Tuesday afternoon
Fort Sill Apache Tribe announces plans post-Covid emergency

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: So long brief cool down, Summer’s back ☀
Eisenhower High School awarded $10,000 grant
The City of Lawton is working to control the mosquito population.
City of Lawton taking care of mosquitos
SB1 is up for a vote Tuesday.
Sen. James Lankford talks For the People Act with 7News