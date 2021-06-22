Job fair set for Friday in Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A job fair is set for Friday in Duncan.

It will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the Simmons Center on Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan.

Job seekers will get the chance to visit with employers from Stephens County and fill out applications. Some companies plan to also interview and hire at the fair.

The job fair is open to the public.

For more information you can go online here or contact the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation at 580-255-9675 or info@ok-duncan.com.

