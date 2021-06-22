Expert Connections
Lawton Heritage Association looking for tour guides

The historic Mattie Beal home
By Rhiannon Poolaw
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Heritage Association is looking for tour guides to help showcase a piece of Lawton’s history: The Mattie Beal Home.

They are looking for volunteers who could help out a couple times a month for a few hours.

The Heritage Association will teach you everything you need to know.

For those interested, the Heritage Association will hold an event Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the home to answer any questions.

