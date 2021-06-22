Lawton woman honored with award for volunteer work

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Veterans Council held a ceremony Tuesday to announce their quarterly “Wall of Honor” Hero Veteran and Carolyn Stone Award.

America’s Veteran Supporters nominated Mary Fountain for the honor this year for her work inspiring others, helping anyone in need and giving her time to support people and projects in our area.

“I volunteered for over 20 years when I lived in Alabama with my daughter,” Fountain said. “And it is just something I like doing. For me it feels rewarding to do something for somebody else.”

Fountain is a part of many veteran service organizations, including the Retired Senior Volunteer Corps, Wreaths Across America and Quilts of Valor.

