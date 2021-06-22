Man charged for rape, burglary in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been arrested after investigators say he broke into a house with a gun.

Domonique Cooper faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, feloniously pointing a firearm and domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Investigators said Cooper was accused of raping a woman at a Lawton hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators noticed the victim had bruising on her arms, legs and back as well as swelling on the right side of her jaw.

Shortly after midnight on June 18, police said they were investigating a domestic disturbance when Cooper took off from the scene with a firearm. About 30 minutes later, police heard a gunshot and then found a house on Baldwin Ave. had its door kicked in, with a fresh shell casing in the doorway.

When officers got there, they found Cooper with his arm around a frightened man who then came running out of the home and said Cooper had pointed a gun at him and kicked down his door.

Investigators said Cooper then jumped out a back window and fought with officers until they were able to get him in custody.

According to the affidavit, Cooper’s backpack and gun were found in the home, along with a clear plastic bag with three ecstacy pills, clear plastic bag with multiple xanax bars and a white vile containing THC wax.

Cooper’s bond has been set at $150,000 with a preliminary hearing conference set for October 18.

