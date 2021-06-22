National Weather Service releases survey to simplify system

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Weather Service is looking for feedback on a new system.

In a Facebook post, the National Weather Service said it plans to simplify its Watch, Warning and Advisory system.

We need your feedback! The NWS wants to simplify our Watch, Warning, & Advisory system. Please take our survey and let... Posted by US National Weather Service Norman Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

In order to do that, they are asking for the public to take a survey to let them know what they can do.

The survey is available online here.

The deadline to take the survey is July 31.

