National Weather Service releases survey to simplify system
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Weather Service is looking for feedback on a new system.
In a Facebook post, the National Weather Service said it plans to simplify its Watch, Warning and Advisory system.
In order to do that, they are asking for the public to take a survey to let them know what they can do.
The survey is available online here.
The deadline to take the survey is July 31.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.