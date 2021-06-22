Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma Army National Guard recruit dies after off-duty injuries

Oklahoma Army National Guard
Oklahoma Army National Guard(Oklahoma Army National Guard)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSWELL, Okla. (KSWO) - A recent recruit with the Oklahoma Army National Guard has died.

The Oklahoma Army National Guard made the announcement Tuesday, saying Private Kollin Edge died June 19 from injuries sustained while riding an all-terrain vehicle. Officials say he was off-duty at the time.

Edge enlisted on March 24, 2021. He was a member of the Recruit Sustainment Program when he died. Officials say he was scheduled to leave home for basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina in August.

“It saddens me to see this young man’s life end when he had so many great opportunities ahead of him, said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, the adjutant general for Oklahoma. “I know he will be missed by all who loved him.”

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the Boswell Gymnasium in the town of Boswell.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dante Triplett
Man charged in connection to Lawton day care fire
The building formerly housed American National Bank.
Comanche County commissioners consider demolition of former bank
Third person dies from Stephens County crash
Special Lawton city council meeting set for Tuesday afternoon
Fort Sill Apache Tribe announces plans post-Covid emergency

Latest News

Nearly 120,000 Oklahomans have signed up for the expanded version of Medicaid approved by...
Thousands of Oklahomans still eligible for extended SoonerCare benefits
Thousands of Oklahomans still eligible for extended SoonerCare benefits
Allen Pankratz, seen here after an arrest in 2019, has been charged with lewd or indecent acts...
Warrant issued for lewd or indecent acts to a child in Comanche County
Scissortail Children's School is one of seven schools in the state to receive kits through the...
Scissortail Children’s School receives school garden through grant
Job fair set for Friday in Duncan
Job fair set for Friday in Duncan