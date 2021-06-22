Oklahoma Army National Guard recruit dies after off-duty injuries

BOSWELL, Okla. (KSWO) - A recent recruit with the Oklahoma Army National Guard has died.

The Oklahoma Army National Guard made the announcement Tuesday, saying Private Kollin Edge died June 19 from injuries sustained while riding an all-terrain vehicle. Officials say he was off-duty at the time.

Edge enlisted on March 24, 2021. He was a member of the Recruit Sustainment Program when he died. Officials say he was scheduled to leave home for basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina in August.

“It saddens me to see this young man’s life end when he had so many great opportunities ahead of him, said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, the adjutant general for Oklahoma. “I know he will be missed by all who loved him.”

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the Boswell Gymnasium in the town of Boswell.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.