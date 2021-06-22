Expert Connections
Scissortail Children’s School receives school garden through grant

Scissortail Children's School is one of seven schools in the state to receive kits through the...
By Makenzie Burk
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An early childhood education center in Lawton has been selected to receive a school garden kit through a grant program from the state.

Scissortail Children’s School is one of seven programs in the state to receive the kits through the Oklahoma Farm to School Program.

The kits include basic garden supplies and equipment, various plants and seeds, Farm to School and Ag in the Classroom resources, garden curriculum from the Junior Master Gardener program, signage for garden beds and any materials.

It’s being funded by the USDA specialty crop block grant.

Each school will also receive a $2,000 per year stipend for two years to support the garden coordinator.

