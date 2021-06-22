Third person dies from Stephens County crash

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A third person has died after a crash that happened in Stephens County Friday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 50-year-old John Keith Salazar of Waurika died early Tuesday morning from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Salazar was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after the crash.

The crash happened Friday evening on U.S. 81 near Refinery Road south of Duncan after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2006 Mini Cooper driven by a 20-year-old from Denton, Texas, tried to pass another vehicle heading north, and ended up crashing head-on with Salazar’s car.

The driver and passenger in the Mini Cooper were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Salazar’s car was treated and released while Salazar and the driver of the third car in the crash were both taken to OU Medical Center. The current status of the other driver is not known.

