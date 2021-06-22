Thousands of Oklahomans still eligible for extended SoonerCare benefits

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 120,000 Oklahomans have signed up for the expanded version of Medicaid approved by voters in June 2020, but there are still thousands more eligible who haven’t signed up.

In June 2020, State Question 802 was approved by voters, expanding our state’s Medicaid program. The health care authority spent the last year preparing for these changes to go into effect and as of the June 1, 2021, Oklahomans who are now eligible can begin applying for their new benefits.

Now, more than 200,000 Oklahomans have access to SoonerCare many who never had access to insurance before.

“Now they’ll be able to call the doctor when they have a cough or if they have a child who isn’t feeling well, and the family needs to have benefits. It’s a huge, huge opportunity for them, said Melissa Richey, Chief of Communications for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

In addition to those who were already eligible for SoonerCare, now anyone between the ages of 19 and 64 whose income is 138-percent of the federal poverty level or lower qualifies. That comes out to just under $18,000 per year for an individual income or around $36,500 for a family of four.

“There are so many Oklahomans out there who don’t realize they qualify. These are college students who are going to school right now who may not have any insurance at all, and they qualify for these benefits. If you even think you qualify, go ahead and go through the process,” Richey said.

To apply or simply to see if you’re eligible, simply go to mysoonercare.org

“We suggest that Oklahomans have their documents ready so when they go online or call the hot line they are able to get through very quickly, they’ll know right then if they’re approved or denied services. They will then receive notification by mail and email with a follow up saying they’ve been approved or denied,” Richey said.

If you are denied, you’ll be able to see why you were denied and ask questions or make changes to your application accordingly. For those who are approved, your new benefits officially kick in July 1st.

“They need to call their provider to find out if they can schedule their appointment now. Some providers may want to wait until after that July 1 process takes place. Our biggest suggestion is for Oklahomans, if they need to get an appointment and need to start reaching out to the provider, do that now and see what the provider suggests they do,” Richey said.

While the benefits start July 1, there’s no deadline for when you must apply by.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.