Tulsa man arrested for threats to President Biden, Congress

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Tulsa man has been charged in federal court for sending threatening emails to a news station directed at President Joe Biden and members of Congress.

John Jacob Ahrens was charged Monday with making threats against the President.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Ahrens’ emails not only threatened lawmakers, but also their families if he did not receive money.

“Making online threats to murder public officials and their families has consequences,” said acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The arrest and filing of criminal charges is the first step in holding individuals accountable for their alleged actions.”

According to an affidavit, the threatening emails were reported to the FBI between May and June of this year.

One of the messages, sent on May 10, read quote, “Please go to my Facebook page and read what I sent to the men of the United States Congress. They have less than 48 hours to hand over my money or their children will start dying all over the country. I’m going to kill their children using the same law as the Government used to force our families on to the Trail of Tears.”

In a message sent June 17, he demanded money be sent to the State of Oklahoma, the Muscogee Nation and his family.

Ahrens was arrested at his home in Tulsa Friday by FBI agents and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Investigators say during questioning, he admitted to sending the threatening emails.

