Warrant issued for lewd or indecent acts to a child in Comanche County

Allen Pankratz, seen here after an arrest in 2019, has been charged with lewd or indecent acts...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a man in Comanche County.

Allen Dewayne Pankratz has been charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sterling police were notified of the alleged incident that happened in the early morning hours of October 28, 2020.

After a forensic interview was conducted with the victim, investigators say the claim was found to be substantiated.

A warrant has been issued for Pankratz’s arrest, with his bond fixed at $50

