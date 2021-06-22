Warrant issued for lewd or indecent acts to a child in Comanche County
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a man in Comanche County.
Allen Dewayne Pankratz has been charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.
According to the arrest affidavit, Sterling police were notified of the alleged incident that happened in the early morning hours of October 28, 2020.
After a forensic interview was conducted with the victim, investigators say the claim was found to be substantiated.
A warrant has been issued for Pankratz’s arrest, with his bond fixed at $50
